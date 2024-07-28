GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy winds uproot 50 more trees in the Nilgiris

Published - July 28, 2024 05:25 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 52 trees were uprooted across the Nilgiris on Saturday evening and Sunday morning as heavy rains caused damage to homes and energy infrastructure once again.

According to officials, till Sunday, more than 200 trees have been uprooted since heavy rains started in the district around two weeks ago. In one incident, an uprooted tree blocked the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line near Lovedale, suspending train services between Udhagamandalam and Coonoor.

Power lines and electricity poles were also destroyed in the winds, and the ensuing damage to energy infrastructure caused power outages across Udhagamandalam town, specifically around the Fern Hill area, where power outages have persisted since Friday.

Officials have reported power outages in the areas surrounding the Ooty bus stand, Lovedale, and Manjoor Road. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has been working all day to clear fallen trees and restore power supply to the affected areas. The persistent rains have also affected tourism in the hill station, especially in Udhagamandalam. According to resort and hotel owners, bookings have decreased by 50-75 per cent during the weekends, and the Government Botanical Garden has appeared deserted, with tourists choosing to stay indoors because of the rain and heavy winds.

Officials also said that at least ten more houses in various parts of the Nilgiris suffered damages due to wind, debris and falling trees. At a recent review, the Nilgiris district administration stated that more than 100 houses have been damaged and 32 landslips have occurred in the district since July 1.

