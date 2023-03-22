ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy vehicles banned on Sathyamangalam- Mysuru NH for two days during Bannari Mariamman temple festival

March 22, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Movement of heavy vehicles on Sathyamangalam – Mysuru National Highway 948 would be banned for two days during the annual kundam festival at Bannari Mariamman on April 3 and 4.

A consultative meeting was held at the marriage hall on the temple premises in which R. Menaka, Deputy Commissioner-cum- Executive Officer of the temple, Ayman Jamal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sathyamangalam, K.C.P. Ilango, chairman of Sathyamangalam panchayat Union, temple trustees and officials from various government departments took part.

Since over one lakh devotees from various parts of the State and from nearby Karnataka were expected to perform ‘fire walk’, it was decided not to permit heavy vehicles from 3 p.m. on April 3 to 3 p.m. on April 4 on the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway that connects both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Officials said that lorries transporting sugarcane, milk, vegetables and other items from Chamarajanagar and Mysuru and from Bannari would not be allowed to use the stretch of the national highway while there were no restrictions on the movement of other vehicles.

It was decided that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) would operate special buses from various places to the temple on April 3 and 4 and on April 10. Temporary parking spaces would be created at Pudukuiyanur Pirivu and at Rajan Nagar for vehicle parking while special buses would also be operated from there. Health Department officials said that medical teams from Ukkaram Government Primary Health Centre would be on duty round-the-clock at the temple from April 2 to 10 while Sathyamangalam municipality would provide dustbins and ensure sanitation in the area during the festival.

The Forest Department was asked to monitor the movement of devotees so that they do not enter the forest area or harm wild animals. All the departments were asked to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the festival.

 

