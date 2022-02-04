Heavy rush on last day of filing nominations for local bodies polls in Coimbatore

The nominations will be taken up for scrutiny on Saturday

A total of 778 persons filed nominations for contesting in the 100 wards in Coimbatore city on Friday, the last day of filing nominations. So far, 1,128 persons have filed nominations.

A note from the Corporation said that 114 persons in North Zone, 168 in East Zone, 106 in South Zone, 143 in West Zone and 157 in Central Zone had filed nomination before the 20 assistant returning officers. Being the last day, there was good crowd in front of all offices where the assistant returning officers received nomination.

In the Corporation's zone offices, the police personnel issued tokens to streamline the nomination filing activity and regulate crowd. They also used public address system to instruct prospective candidates and their supporters.

The Corporation had erected shamianas and provided chairs while the persons awaited their turn.

COVID-19 norms violated

However COVID-19 safety protocol was given a go-by as no physical distancing was maintained or enforced at many centres.

Though the Corporation officials were ready to receive nomination right from the morning, most nominees and independents turned up after the end of rahu kaalam at noon.

The Coimbatore City Police barricading the vicinity of nomination filing centres resulted in their neighbourhood seeing traffic congestion, especially around noon. The Corporation officials would take up for scrutiny the nominations on Saturday, said an official.

A flying squad on Thursday evening seized ₹ 1.30 lakh in unaccounted cash from a person near Aravan Kovil on Vellalore Road in Singanallur.

EVMs randomised

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday randomised the ballot and control units to be used for the ensuing urban local bodies elections.

A release said officials involved in election work randomised the machines in front of representatives of recognised political parties. Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara was present.The officials randomised the electronic voting machines at the passport office complex in Uppilipalayam and on North Coimbatore Corporation school premises.The Corporation would be using 1,556 ballot units and as many control units, the release added.

Tiruppur

A total of 2,580 persons have till date filed nominations to contest in the elections to urban local bodies in Tiruppur district, officials from the district administration said on Friday.

Of the 2, 580 nominations, 689 were for the posts of Corporation Councillors, 806 for Municipal Councillors and 1,085 for the posts of Town Panchayat Ward Members. In Tiruppur Corporation, 388 nominations were filed by candidates on Friday, officials said.

Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris, a total of 1,178 persons filed nominations on Friday for elections to the urban local bodies to be held on February 19. A total of 212 persons filed their nominations in Udhagamandalam municipality, 146 in Coonoor, 190 in Gudalur and 122 in Nelliyalam municipalities. A total of 508 persons filed their nominations for contesting in wards in town panchayats.

A total of 1,000 persons have filed their nominations to contest in municipalities and 1,781 persons in 11 town panchayats in the district. The district administration also stated that ₹ 17.94 lakh in unaccounted cash has so far been seized by flying squads across the district.