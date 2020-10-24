Heavy rush in markets ahead of puja celebrations

24 October 2020 22:23 IST

ERODE

Despite increase in price of fruits, flowers and other puja items, people in large numbers thronged vegetable and fruit markets to purchase items for Saraswati and Ayudha pujas that were to be celebrated on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Right from the morning, a good crowd was seen at Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar and also at the retail vegetable and fruit market that functions at VOC Park Ground. Also, R.K.V. Road, Eswaran Kovil Street, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Manikoondu and Panneerselvam Park areas were crowded with people busy in making purchases for the puja celebration.

Temporary shops selling puffed rice, banana plants, flowers, fruits, mango leaves, ash gourd, coconuts and sugarcane had come up at various places on the roads and personal distancing norms were flouted in most of the places.

Consumers said that the price of flowers had gone up by over 200% while the price of fruits increased by 50% to 70% on Saturday.

Many shoppers pointed out that the flowers were sold at very high prices by the traders to reap good profit affecting the middle and low-income level people. “Traders refuse to give flowers even for ₹50”, said a shopper P. Murugesh of Thindal.

Most of the roads in market areas witnessed traffic snarls as policemen had a tough time in regulating the crowd and also the traffic.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has warned the residents and traders not to break ash gourd and coconuts on the roads which may cause accidents or inconvenience to road users. They said that safety of pedestrians and road users is important and asked people not to break items on the roads.