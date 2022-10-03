Heavy rush in Erode markets ahead of puja celebrations

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 03, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People in large numbers thronged the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

People in large numbers thronged vegetable and fruit markets to purchase puja items for Saraswati and Ayudha pujas here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit market and Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar, people purchased puffed rice, banana saplings, fruits, flowers, ash gourd, banana bunches, coconuts, sugarcane, mango leaves and other puja items.

Temporary shops selling puja items have come up at many places in the city and on arterial roads as people crowded to purchase essentials in the morning. Many people said that the price of flowers, especially sevvanthi, and fruits had gone up by over 100% as there is a big demand during the puja celebrations.

Traders said that prices will go up further on Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly flowers and fruits, as pujas were performed at households and commercial establishments. They added that business will be at its peak on these two days and added that pre-COVID-19 businesses are back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of the establishments have recovered and business is back to normal. After three years, people are celebrating in a grand manner”, said a trader at Panneerselvam Park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app