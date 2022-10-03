Heavy rush in Erode markets ahead of puja celebrations

People in large numbers thronged the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

People in large numbers thronged vegetable and fruit markets to purchase puja items for Saraswati and Ayudha pujas here on Monday.

At the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit market and Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar, people purchased puffed rice, banana saplings, fruits, flowers, ash gourd, banana bunches, coconuts, sugarcane, mango leaves and other puja items.

Temporary shops selling puja items have come up at many places in the city and on arterial roads as people crowded to purchase essentials in the morning. Many people said that the price of flowers, especially sevvanthi, and fruits had gone up by over 100% as there is a big demand during the puja celebrations.

Traders said that prices will go up further on Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly flowers and fruits, as pujas were performed at households and commercial establishments. They added that business will be at its peak on these two days and added that pre-COVID-19 businesses are back.

“Most of the establishments have recovered and business is back to normal. After three years, people are celebrating in a grand manner”, said a trader at Panneerselvam Park.