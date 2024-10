Heavy rains pound Coimbatore

Heavy rains lashed Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu, and in the last 24 hours which ended at 8.30 a.m. on Monday (October 14, 2024), all the 23 rain gauge stations recorded 626.93 mm of rainfall. The average rainfall stood at 27.26 ft.

Rainfall recorded till 8.30 a.m. on Monday in mm:

Airport Peelamedu - 58.50

TNAU - 60

PN Palayam - 5

Mettuppalayam - 3.03

Pilloor Dam - 2

Annur - 12.40

Coimbatore South Taluk - 78

Sulur - 38

Varapatti PWD Office - 27

Thondamuthur BDO Office - 18

Siruvani foothills - 12

Madukkarai Taluk - 7

Podanur Railway Station - 9

Pollachi Taluk Office - 52

Makkinampatti PWD Inspection Bungalow - 64

Kinathukkadavu Taluk - 23

Anaimalai Taluk - 1

Aliyar - 6

Chincona - 11

Chinnakallar - 23

Valparai PAP - 53

Valparai Taluk - 5

Sholayar - 13