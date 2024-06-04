ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash Salem City

Published - June 04, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Salem City on Monday night.

On Monday evening around 6 p.m., rain started to pour in various parts of the district. There was heavy rain in Salem City, which continued until 10 p.m. The heavy rain caused sewage to mix with rainwater, resulting in massive waterlogging over the roads at New Bus Stand, Omalur Main Road, Nethimedu, Annathanapatti, Ammapet, Ponnammapet, Kondalampatti, Seelanaickenpatti, Tiruchi Main Road, Fours Roads, Five Roads, and Meyyanur. From Ammapet police station to Pattai Kovil, rainwater flowed over the road, and vehicles struggled to pass until 8 p.m. Similarly, at Seelanaickenpatti, rainwater stagnated near the junction, and vehicles headed to Namakkal and Salem were found struggling to move.

In the 24 hour-period that ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Salem district registered 207.6 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 12.98 mm. Salem received the highest rainfall (86.4 mm), followed by 58 mm in Kariyakovil, 37 mm in Yercaud, 15 mm in Omalur, 6 mm in Thammampatti, 3.2 mm in Danishpet and 2 mm in rainfall.

Likewise, Namakkal district registered 8.60 mm of rainfall, including 5.60 mm in Mangalapuram, 2 mm in Rasipuram, and 1 mm in Tiruchengode.

