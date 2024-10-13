Heavy rain inundates underpasses in Coimbatore

Coimbatore city experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, with Peelamedu recording the highest rainfall of 168 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rain, which lasted for over two hours, led to flooding in many parts of the city. Senior officials of the district inspected the flooded areas and expressed hope that the water would be pumped out before Monday morning.

Santhosh Krishnan, Coimbatore Weatherman, said, “Rains are expected in the coming two days, after which they will subside. The city experienced heavy rainfall averaging 70 mm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday evening, traffic disruptions were reported along major routes, including the Avinashi Road flyover underpass, Kikani underpass, Lanka Corner, Sivanandha Colony railway bridge underpass, and North Coimbatore flyover underpass, where vehicles were unable to pass due to water flooding the underpasses. A private town bus was stuck at the Sivanandha Colony railway underbridge and passengers being safely evacuated.

Additionally, traffic was halted on the Kanuvai-Panimadai village road as the Sanganoor check dam reached full capacity, leading to overflow and runoff on parts of the road.

Peelamedu and Ramanathapuram were among the areas most affected in Sunday’s rains. Despite recent attempts to clear water channels along Avinashi Main Road and the Sanganoor canal to improve drainage, the efforts have not resolved the persistent inundation problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ukkadam, Podanur, and Ramanathapuram, homes have reportedly been flooded with sewage due to blockages in drainage channels in these areas. The Corporation has deployed private water pumping vehicles to areas that reported water stagnation.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected waterlogged underpasses in the city and to address traffic issues caused by the heavy rain.

The Collector instructed the Revenue Department and the Corporation to immediately relocate residents living in dilapidated houses to safer locations. Additionally, those whose homes had been flooded were to be relocated and provided food, drinking water, and basic amenities.

Helpline

Coimbatore Corporation has announced helplines for residents to seek assistance with grievances related to the North-East Monsoon. The corporation’s main control room can be reached at 0422-2302323. Additionally, residents can contact individual control rooms for each of the five zones: Central Zone at 89259 75982, East Zone at 89258 40945, West Zone at 89259 75981, North Zone at 89259 75980, and South Zone at 90430 66114. Residents are also encouraged to send images of their grievances via WhatsApp at 81900 00200.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.