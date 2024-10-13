GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain inundates underpasses in Coimbatore

Updated - October 13, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Peelamedu and Ramanathapuram were among the most affected areas in Sunday’s rains.

Peelamedu and Ramanathapuram were among the most affected areas in Sunday’s rains. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore city experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, with Peelamedu recording the highest rainfall of 168 mm.

The rain, which lasted for over two hours, led to flooding in many parts of the city. Senior officials of the district inspected the flooded areas and expressed hope that the water would be pumped out before Monday morning.

Santhosh Krishnan, Coimbatore Weatherman, said, “Rains are expected in the coming two days, after which they will subside. The city experienced heavy rainfall averaging 70 mm.”

On Sunday evening, traffic disruptions were reported along major routes, including the Avinashi Road flyover underpass, Kikani underpass, Lanka Corner, Sivanandha Colony railway bridge underpass, and North Coimbatore flyover underpass, where vehicles were unable to pass due to water flooding the underpasses. A private town bus was stuck at the Sivanandha Colony railway underbridge and passengers being safely evacuated.

Additionally, traffic was halted on the Kanuvai-Panimadai village road as the Sanganoor check dam reached full capacity, leading to overflow and runoff on parts of the road.

A private town bus stuck in the inundated railway underpass at Sivanandha Colony in Coimbatore on Sunday.

A private town bus stuck in the inundated railway underpass at Sivanandha Colony in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Peelamedu and Ramanathapuram were among the areas most affected in Sunday’s rains. Despite recent attempts to clear water channels along Avinashi Main Road and the Sanganoor canal to improve drainage, the efforts have not resolved the persistent inundation problems.

In Ukkadam, Podanur, and Ramanathapuram, homes have reportedly been flooded with sewage due to blockages in drainage channels in these areas. The Corporation has deployed private water pumping vehicles to areas that reported water stagnation.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected waterlogged underpasses in the city and to address traffic issues caused by the heavy rain.

The Collector instructed the Revenue Department and the Corporation to immediately relocate residents living in dilapidated houses to safer locations. Additionally, those whose homes had been flooded were to be relocated and provided food, drinking water, and basic amenities.

Helpline

Coimbatore Corporation has announced helplines for residents to seek assistance with grievances related to the North-East Monsoon. The corporation’s main control room can be reached at 0422-2302323. Additionally, residents can contact individual control rooms for each of the five zones: Central Zone at 89259 75982, East Zone at 89258 40945, West Zone at 89259 75981, North Zone at 89259 75980, and South Zone at 90430 66114. Residents are also encouraged to send images of their grievances via WhatsApp at 81900 00200. 

Published - October 13, 2024 09:27 pm IST

