Heavy rains inundate parts of Kaveripattinam, mitigation measures expedited

Published - August 12, 2024 07:12 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rains leave MGR Nagar in Mittahalli panchayat in Kaveripattinam inundated in Krishnagiri on Monday 12 August 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rain caused severe flooding in parts of Kaveripattinam union in Krishnagiri district on Monday, leaving residents wading through knee-deep water. The downpour, which began on Sunday night and continued until Monday morning, inundated homes and fields, particularly affecting two villages in Mittahalli panchayat.

In Kaveripattinam, areas like MGR Nagar and Thalamaduvu in Mittahalli panchayat experienced significant flooding, with water levels reportedly reaching up to 5 feet in some places. With close to 200 houses, MGR Nagar witnessed its residents stranded in knee-deep waters.

The flooding also severely impacted local farmers, as fields were submerged, damaging crops.

Collector oversees mitigation measures

Multiple causes have been assigned to the sudden flooding. Some of the houses have been constructed on watercourse poramboke lands and encroachments caused by constructions on channels are some of the causes attributed.

Collector K. M. Sarayu led the mitigation measures in the habitations along with the plugging of breaches reportedly in some check dams. Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said, the primary reason was heavy rains within a short period causing heavy flooding. “Kaveripattinam saw over 10-12 cm rains, in a short period, and there also few checkdam breaches. Water went through the fields, rather than the designated channels,” Ms. Sarayu said.

“For now, we are clearing all the channels and strengthening banks with sandbags. Some channels that were blocked because of plastic waste is also being cleared,” the Collector added. Focusing on mitigation and relief, the administration is desilting and strengthening bunds. . Water is being drained and food is being provided to the residents, Ms. Sarayu said.

Krishnagiri registered an average rainfall of 47.99 mm with Nedungal, Pochampalli, Penukondapuram, Krishnagiri and Barur recording heavy rains. Nedungal registered 123.20mm, followed by Pochampalli 97mm, Penukondapuram 95.20 mm, Krishnagiri 76.2mm, and Barur 74mm.

