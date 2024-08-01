Heavy rains in Nilgiris predicted, tourists cautioned

The district administration has urged tourists visiting the Nilgiris to exercise caution while travelling to the hills, due to expected spells of heavy rains that are to continue till August 3, 2024

In a statement, the Nilgiris Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, said that heavy rains were expected till Saturday, and as a result, there was a risk of flooding and landslips in parts of the district which could be affected by the rains.

Though there was no ban on tourists from visiting, the Nilgiris district administration said that heavy winds in the district have led to trees becoming uprooted, roads being damaged and energy infrastructure being damaged across the Nilgiris since rains began in the middle of July. The Collector said that all necessary precautions were being undertaken to minimize damage to infrastructure and prevent loss of life.

However, she cautioned tourists who planned to visit the Nilgiris to be cautious while driving or travelling up the slopes either in private vehicles or on public transport.

The warnings come after heavy rains in the Wayanad district led to landslips that have so far led to the deaths of more than 200 people. In the Nilgiris, heavy rains since the middle of July have led to widespread damage to public infrastructure. Two youths, who had gone fishing in the Ponnani River in Gudalur drowned after being washed away by the river.

The district administration has also said that freight trucks that are carrying non-essential goods have been banned from using the Udhagamandalam to Gudalur road for one week due to damage to the highway. The freight vehicles would be allowed to ply once damaged sections of road are repaired, officials added.

