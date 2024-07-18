Heavy rains continue in the Nilgiris

Heavy rains continued in the Nilgiris for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with an average rainfall of 43.64 millimetres recorded across the district till Thursday morning, and an additional amount of 24.97 millimetres recorded between Thursday morning and evening.

The intense rains, coupled with heavy winds led to many trees being uprooted, especially along the Udhagamandalam to Avalanche and Udhagamandalam to Gudalur road. Multiple trees within Ooty town were also uprooted and infrastructure along the important stretch from Charring Cross to the Ooty Collectorate were left damaged.

Major tourist spots like Doddabetta and Avalanche continued to be closed to tourists as a precautionary measure. A car that was trapped between fallen trees along the Udhagamandalam to Emerald Road and had to be rescued along with its occupants. Fire and rescue service personnel, along with highways department staff, cleared the roads before the car could be safely retrieved.

The temporary bridge along the Moyar River that connects Masinagudi with Gudalur was also flooded and traffic along the route had to be stopped for the second consecutive day.

Upper Bhavani, Emerald, Avalanche, Gudalur and Pandalur received well over 100 millimetres of rainfall since Wednesday evening. State Tourism Minister and Coonoor MLA, K. Ramachandran, visited Ithalar, where a landslip had caused damage to a retaining wall in a residential area. Promising to help residents there, Mr. Ramachandran told reporters that the district administration and state government were in a state of preparedness to meet any emergency arising out of the intense rains.

He said that members of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force had been posted in Kudah, Gudalur and Pandalur and were ready to step in in case of any emergencies. A total of 50 people from Gudalur were also being housed in an emergency relief shelter in Thorapalli as part of the precautions taken to ensure that there was no loss of life due to the rains.

Services of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway were suspended on Thursday due to uprooted trees near Lovedale. The tracks have been cleared, and normal services are expected to resume on Friday, according to officials.