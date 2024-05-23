ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains continue in Ooty

Published - May 23, 2024 04:10 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Municipality warns against diverting rain water into underground sewage system

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image. File | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Heavy rains continued in the Nilgiris on Thursday, May 23, 2024 leading to at least one reported instance of a tree becoming uprooted and blocking traffic along the Coonoor to Kotagiri Road late on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to highways department officials, the tree became uprooted near Bandishola and workers from the highway department rushed to the spot to clear the route and restore traffic.

Severe cyclonic storm to reach Bangladesh, West Bengal coast by May 25 evening: Regional Meteorological Centre

The Nilgiris district administration said that an average of 61.5 millimeters of rainfall was recorded across the district till Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Kodanad and Geddai, with each of the two areas receiving more than 100 millimeters of rain. Heavy rain was also recorded in Balacola, Hulical, Cherumuli and Padanthorai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udhagamandalam town recorded 54 millimeters of rain, with a few low-lying areas surrounding the Ooty lake reporting water-logging. The tourist spots of the Government Botanical Garden, Rose Garden and the Ooty Lake wore a deserted look till Thursday afternoon, when the rains abated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following heavy water logging in a few places, the Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) has warned residences, restaurants and hotels to not directly divert rain water into the town’s underground sewerage system. In a press release, the UMC said that the underground sewerage system in the Nilgiris was over 30-years-old, and the system was found to be lacking in several areas.

15 deaths reported due to rains in Tamil Nadu: State government

They said that during spells of heavy rain, residences, hotels and restaurants were found to be diverting rain-water into the underground sewerage system, causing localized flooding and water inundation in many parts of the town.

The UMC directed home and business owners to set up rain water harvesting systems and to divert excess rain water into storm water drains across the municipality’s limits. The municipality said that violators would be fined if they were found to be diverting rain water into the underground sewerage system.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US