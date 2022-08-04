Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Erode

Stagnation of rain water on most of the city roads affected the movement of pedestrians and two-wheelers

Many parts of the district, particularly hill areas of Talavadi, received moderate to heavy rainfall during the day affecting the life of the people here on Thursday.

In the city and its suburbs, rain started at 8.30 a.m. and continued till noon affecting students, workers and office goers as they faced difficulty in commuting. Stagnation of rain water on most of the city roads affected the movement of pedestrians and two-wheelers who were forced to take shelters in petrol bunks, commercial establishments and in bus stops.

One way traffic for about 500 metres was closed on the Sathy Road, near Veerappanchatiram, where road widening works were in progress resulting in traffic congestion. Also, vehicles piled up from Kalaimadu Silai to Kollampalayam roundabout in the morning as vehicle users defied rules where railway underpass renovation work is in progress.

In Talavadi hills, rain continued for the second consecutive day as low-level bridges on Talamalai Road, Arapalayam and at Ongalwadi in Hasanur submerged due to the flash floods. This affected the normal life of people and students who were unable to reach their workplace and schools respectively. In Kadambur hills, flash floods at two streams on Makkampalayam road cut off five hamlets as the TNSTC bus service to the hamlets were also stopped.