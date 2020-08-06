Heavy rain uproots over 50 trees in the Nilgiris, 20 families evacuated after landslip

UDHAGAMANDALAM

06 August 2020 22:27 IST

Heavy rain continued to batter the Nilgiris for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, uprooting more than 50 trees, mostly along Ooty-Gudalur Road.

District Fire Officer T. Immanuel said more than 250 trees were uprooted along the stretch in the last two days. The road had been closed for traffic since Wednesday. More than 280 fire and rescue services personnel from the Nilgiris and surrounding districts were currently stationed here and working round the clock in the rescue and relief efforts, said Mr. Immanuel.

“We received 17 calls, including a rescue call,” he added. Fire and rescue service personnel spent over an hour rescuing a tribal family who were trapped inside their house in Puramana vayal in Gudalur. The family could not come out as flood water from the Kalampuzha stream surrounded their village.

More than 20 families were evacuated from a village in Emerald near Udhagamandalam after a landslip threatened to damage the houses there.

The Nilgiris received an average of 111.15 mm of rain over a 24-hour-period till Thursday morning. Avalanche received 581 mm from Wednesday while Upper Bhavani received more than 300 mm. Gudalur recorded more than 335 mm rainfall over a 24-hour period.

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya said more than 140 State and National Disaster Response Force teams were working in the district. “Six more teams are being dispatched to the Nilgiris,” said the Collector.

She stated that more than 900 people had been moved to 14 temporary relief shelters across the district. “Right now, the priority is to clear uprooted trees blocking and damaging roads and restore power to the most affected taluks,” said Ms. Divya.