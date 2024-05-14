GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain lashes Tiruchengode

May 14, 2024

May 14, 2024 - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Tiruchengode and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

Namakkal district, which has experienced high temperatures for the past one and a half months, has received rainfall in various parts over the past few days, excluding Tiruchengode. This changed on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when heavy rain began in Tiruchengode and neighbouring areas, including Kollapatti, Koodapalli, Weavers Colony, Kailasampalayam, and Thekkavadi. The rain persisted for 45 minutes.

In the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Namakkal district received 21 mm of rainfall. Mohanur recorded 15 mm, Kolli Hills Semmedu saw 5 mm, and Paramathi Velur received 1 mm of rainfall.

