Heavy rain pounds Siruvani catchment

Days after the city’s water managers had expressed concern at the low level of water in the Siruvani Reservoir, they had some good reason to cheer about on Tuesday morning as in the 24 hours that ended 8 a.m., Siruvani catchment had recorded 300mm rainfall.

The impact of the South West Monsoon rain pounding the catchment was that in 24 hours the water level in the Reservoir rose from 16.50 feet to 24.11 feet.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board consultant S. Sampathkumar said this was the first sharpest increase this Monsoon season and perhaps the harbinger for the rest of the season. The rainfall and the resultant increase in water level assumes significance as Siruvani Reservoir is an important water source, catering to around one-fourth of the 100 wards.

The day’s reading also saw the Siruvani foothills receive around 178mm.

With the rather sharp increase in water level, the Board and Corporation had increased the water supplied to the city to 100 million litres, the Corporation sources said. The impact of the Monsoon rain pounding the area also saw the water flow in to the Pilloor Reservoir touch 12,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs). And, as a result the water level touched the 97 feet mark. The full reservoir level is 100 feet.

Considering the dam’s safety, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation that draws hydel power had started releasing 10,000 cusecs water. And, with the release of water in to River Bhavani, the Revenue Department officials in Mettupalayam had sounded flood alert to residents living along the banks.