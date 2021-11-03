Heavy rain leads to minor landslips in Nilgiris

Heavy rain led to minor landslips and tree falls in three areas in the Nilgiris on early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, an average of 28.51 mm of rain was recorded across the district, with Avalanche and Kinnakorai receiving the highest, 66 and 65 mm respectively.

Heavy rain was also reported in Udhagamandalam, Gudalur, Coonoor and Kotagiri, with Coonoor town receiving the highest amount of rain.

According to officials from the State and National Highways, a minor landslip occurred in Dottacombai in Mel Kundah near Manjoor, while trees were uprooted in Alakkarai near Kotagiri.

The Highways Department mobilised staff and workers to clear the landslip and trees from the road, and managed to clear the debris before 9 a.m.

Low-lying areas in Udhagamandalam town and Coonoor did not witness much flooding as water managed to recede quickly due to the desilting works currently ongoing in the sewage drains and the Kodappamund Channel.