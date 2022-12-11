Heavy rain lashes Yercaud

December 11, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A tree fell in rain on Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yercaud received nearly 10 cm rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Due to heavy rain, a tree got uprooted on the ghat road, resulting in traffic block for more than two hours.

On Saturday night, the district saw heavy rain in various parts, including Yercaud. A giant tree got uprooted at the 18th hairpin bend. As a result, vehicles waited for nearly two km on both sides. On information, Tangedco and Highway Department workers rushed to the spot, cut the tree and cleared the traffic.

Salem district received 171.20 mm of rainfall, and the average rainfall was 10.70 mm. Yercaud received the highest amount of 98.2 mm, followed by 18.2 mm in Kadayampatti, 14 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 11.4 mm in Omalur, 10.4 mm in Salem, 6.2 mm in Mettur, 4.4 mm in Edappadi, 3 mm in Kariyakovil, 2.4 mm in Attur, 2 mm in Sankagiri, and 1 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam.

