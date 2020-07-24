Heavy rain lashes Tiruppur

Many parts of Tiruppur city experienced heavy rain on Thursday evening, resulting in water-logging and power outage.

According to the rainfall report from the district administration, Tiruppur North region alone received 131 mm of rainfall on Thursday, while the Collectorate at Karuppa Gaundanpalayam saw 65 mm rainfall. The rain began at around 5 p.m. and continued for over two hours.

Tiruppur-Avinashi Road, Uthukuli Road and Pushpa Theatre Junction are some of the locations in the city that witnessed water-logging.

Following the rain, many areas in the city also experienced power shutdown. A revenue official said on Friday that Corporation workers drained the rainwater overnight and the power supply was also restored in most areas.

Tiruppur City Police cautioned the public on Twitter to avoid commuting unnecessarily, particularly on two-wheelers during the heavy rain. Commuters were asked to exercise caution while travelling via Noyyal Road, College Road, Mummoorthy Nagar and Ganga Nagar due to excessive water-logging.

Outside of Corporation limits, Mulanur witnessed 92 mm rainfall. Uthukuli and Kundadam saw around 15 mm rainfall, Dharapuram recorded 24 mm and Vellakoil received 13.2 mm rainfall. Tiruppur district received an average rainfall of 28.53 mm till 7 a.m. on Friday as per the rainfall report.