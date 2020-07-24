Heavy rain lashes Tiruppur

Many parts of Tiruppur city experienced heavy rain on Thursday evening, resulting in water-logging and power outage.
According to the rainfall report from the district administration, Tiruppur North region alone received 131 mm of rainfall on Thursday, while the Collectorate at Karuppa Gaundanpalayam saw 65 mm rainfall. The rain began at around 5 p.m. and continued for over two hours.
Tiruppur-Avinashi Road, Uthukuli Road and Pushpa Theatre Junction are some of the locations in the city that witnessed water-logging.
Following the rain, many areas in the city also experienced power shutdown. A revenue official said on Friday that Corporation workers drained the rainwater overnight and the power supply was also restored in most areas.
Tiruppur City Police cautioned the public on Twitter to avoid commuting unnecessarily, particularly on two-wheelers during the heavy rain. Commuters were asked to exercise caution while travelling via Noyyal Road, College Road, Mummoorthy Nagar and Ganga Nagar due to excessive water-logging.
Outside of Corporation limits, Mulanur witnessed 92 mm rainfall. Uthukuli and Kundadam saw around 15 mm rainfall, Dharapuram recorded 24 mm and Vellakoil received 13.2 mm rainfall. Tiruppur district received an average rainfall of 28.53 mm till 7 a.m. on Friday as per the rainfall report.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath