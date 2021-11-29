Heavy rain lashes the Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam

29 November 2021 23:57 IST

Heavy to moderate rain in parts of the Nilgiris threw life out of gear for many residents as well as tourists visiting the district on Monday.

In Coonoor, a tree was prooted and fell on top of the outpatient ward at the Lawley Hospital, damaging a small portion of the building. Later in the day, another tree got uprooted at Bedford in Coonoor, causing disruption to traffic in the area. None were injured in either incident.

There were a few minor incidents reported in other parts of the district, including tree falls, but were cleared soon afterwards. Officials from the state highways department as well as the fire and rescue service, said that they were in a state of preparedness, in case of any emergencies. Earthmovers and emergency responders have been kept on alert to be dispatched quickly if necessary. Temporary relief shelters have also been readied to house people who are evacuated from their houses, located in areas prone to landslips or at risk of damage from falling trees, officials said.

There was also a lack of visibility for road users across the Nilgiris, impacting the flow of traffic along the district’s major roads. Officials said that Monday mornings usually witnessed heavy flow of traffic with tourists who visit the Nilgiris during the weekend usually prefer to leaving by road on Monday. Police personnel cautioned residents to descend the Coonoor ghat road safely, while no outstation vehicles were allowed to descend the Kalhatti ghat road leading to Masinagudi.