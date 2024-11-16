 />
Heavy rain lashes several parts of Erode

Published - November 16, 2024 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Erode district on Saturday resulting in waterlogging on city roads.

The rain in the afternoon that lasted for nearly an hour led to water stagnation on many stretches of the roads at Moolapalayam, Karungalpalayam, Railway Station area, Veerappanchatiram, Karur Road, Cauvery Road and Meenatchi Sundaranar Road. Also, waterlogging at the two railway underpasses at K.K. Nagar on Chennimalai Road and at Vendipalayam affected motorists as they had to wade through stagnant rainwater. Water also stagnated on Mariamman Kovil Street in Veerappanchatiram and many streets at Sampath Nagar. Many houses in these areas were also inundated.

The rain exposed the condition of city’s storm water drainage system as residents and motorists wanted the long-pending problem addressed. The city outskirts also received moderate rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

In the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the district received a total rainfall of 167.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places were Erode 44.30 mm, Sathyamangalam 25 mm and Bhavani 19 mm.

Published - November 16, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Erode

