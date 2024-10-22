Heavy rain lashes several parts of Erode

With heavy rain lashing several parts of Erode on Tuesday morning, the district administration declared a holiday for schools in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rain that started around 6.45 a.m. and continued till 8.30 a.m. left college students, workers and office goers drenched as many bus stops in the city and the outskirts lacked proper shelters. Except for public transport and commercial vehicles, very few motorists were seen on city roads. The heavy rains led to waterlogging in several areas, especially on vacant plots, and drains began to overflow, causing inconvenience to residents. Waterlogging at the railway underpass at Vendipalayam hindered vehicle movement, forcing motorists to cover additional distance to reach the main roads.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the district received a total rainfall of 112.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places was Erode 40 mm and Modakkurichi 31 mm. Two houses in Modakkurichi and Anthiyur were partly damaged due to rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that Gunderipallam Reservoir (41.75 feet) and Varattupallam Reservoir (33.46 feet), have reached their maximum storage level and the surplus water is being discharged into canals and streams. Likewise, the water level at Perumpallam reservoir stood at 21 feet as against its full reservoir level of 30.84 feet.

In Salem district, Mettur recorded rainfall of 62.2 mm while Yercaud recorded 18 mm. Three houses were damaged due to rain in the district.

In Namakkal district, strong winds and rain damaged 40,000 standing banana plants at Kumarapalayam and farmers demanded adequate compensation. The district administration had also declared a holiday for schools in Pallipalayam town and surrounding areas due to rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.