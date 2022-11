Heavy rain in Salem city resulted sewage overflowing Pon Nagar at Jagirammapalayam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Heavy rain lashed various parts of the city here on Saturday resulting in water logging at various places.

The district received 101.70 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The average rainfall in the district was 6.78 mm, and Veeraganur received the highest amount of 23 mm of rain.