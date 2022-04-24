Heavy rain lashes Salem

Heavy rain lashed Salem on Saturday evening and several areas experienced water logging following the sudden shower.

Rainwater inundated areas near Gugai mainly due to lack of proper drains. Motorists had to wade through knee-deep water at Alagapuram junction, Five Roads junction and a few other places here. Due to blockage in drainage channels, sewage overflowed on to the road at Five Roads causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

According to officials, an average rainfall of 4.96 mm was recorded in the district. 41.4 mm rainfall was recorded at Salem, 11 mm rainfall at Sankari, 10 mm at Thammampatti, 6.8 mm at Attur, 3.4 mm at Edappadi and 1.8 mm rainfall at Yercaud.