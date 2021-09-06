Heavy rain lashes Salem

Heavy rain lashed the district on Sunday and an average rainfall of 14.88 mm was recorded. The highest rainfall was recorded in Salem, 54.4 mm follwed by Kadayampatti 34 mm; Sankari 27 mm, Omalur 26 mm, Edappadi 17 mm, Yercaud 15.8 mm, Kariyakovil 10 mm, Thammampatti 10 mm, Mettur 8.6 mm, Anaimadaivu 8 mm, P.N.Palayam 7 mm, Gangavalli 3 mm and Attur 8.6 mm.

In Mettur dam, water level stood at 72.6ft against a total scale of 120ft. The storage was 35,055 tmcft. The dam received an inflow of 22,076 cusecs and discharge through Cauvery river was 5,000 cusecs and 650 cusecs was released through East-West canal.