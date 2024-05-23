ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Salem; one dies after sidewall collapse

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

As heavy lashed parts of Salem district, a man died after the sidewall of his house collapsed in Salem City on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Senthamizh alias Madhu (50), a casual labourer residing at Kannaki Nagar in Annathanapatti, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Fire and Rescue Service Personnel retrieved the body from under the debris and sent it to the Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Annathanapatti police registered a case and are investigating further.

In the 24-hour period that ended at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Salem registered 252.4 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 15.78 mm. Thammampatti registered heavy rainfall of 116 mm, followed by 21.6 mm in Yercaud, 18 mm in Anaimaduvu, 15.2 mm in Attur, 13 mm in Nathakarai, 12.5 mm in Omalur, 12 mm in Veeraganur, 10 mm in Sankagiri, 7 mm in Edappadi, 6.8 mm in Mettur, 6.5 mm in Salem, 4.8 mm in Danishpet, 4 mm in Yethapur, 3 mm in Vazhapadi, and 2 mm in Gangavalli.

Likewise, Namakkal district received 162.4 mm of rainfall, including 29 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 28 mm in Mangalapuram, 25 mm in Mohanur, 15.20 mm in Puduchatram, 12 mm in Senthamangalam, 11.50 mm in Collectorate, 11.20 m in Komarapalayam, 7 mm each at Namakkal and Rasipuram, 6 mm in Tiruchengode, 5.50 mm in Paramathi Velur, and 5 mm in Erumapatti. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US