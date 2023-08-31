ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Salem, Namakkal districts

August 31, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Salem and Namakkal districts, and in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Salem district received 213.20 mm of rainfall.

On Wednesday, rain started around 7.30 p.m. and it continued for more than an hour. Of the total 213.20 mm, Salem registered the highest amount of 56 mm, followed by Veeraganur 45 mm, Omalur 43 mm, Thammampatti 28 mm, Kariyakovil 17 mm, Thalaivasal 7 mm, Yercaud 6.2 mm, Gangavalli 5 mm, and 3 mm each at Attur and Aanaimaduvu.

Due to heavy rain, rainwater mixed with sewage overflowed in Ammapet. Rainwater stagnated in low-lying areas in Alagapuram, Kondalampatti, Pallapatti, and Shevapet.

Namakkal district received 103.7 mm of rainfall, including 36 mm in Mohanur, 18.8 mm in Mangalapuram, 15.80 mm in Komarapalayam, 12 mm in Paramathi Velur, 11 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 3 mm in Erumapatti, 2.60 mm in Rasipuram, 2 mm in Namakkal, 1 mm in Senthamangalam, and 0.5 mm in the Collectorate.

