Heavy rain lashes Salem, Namakkal districts

May 02, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Water stagnation reported at low-lying areas of M.G.R Nagar, Sivadapuram, in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Heavy rain lashed Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday night resulting in water stagnation in many places.

The rain that started around 9 p.m. on Monday continued for three hours. Rainwater flowed over the roads at Junction Main Road, Solampallam, Steel Plant Road, Omalur Main Road, and Four Roads. Vehicles struggled to pass the roads at night. Similarly, Sankagiri, Edappadi, Tharamangalam, Nangavalli, and Mettur also witnessed heavy rain.

At Edappadi, rainwater entered the Avaniperur Keezhmugam Village Administrative Officer office, and documents in the office were destroyed. Likewise, on Sottaiyan Street in Ward 23, rainwater entered five houses.

In Tiruchengode, Fire and Rescue Service personnel rescued Marimuthu, a differently abled person, who was stuck in the middle of water stagnated around a shop.

Salem district recorded 757.40 mm of rainfall, and the average rainfall was 47.34 mm. Sankagiri registered the highest of 175 mm, followed by 122 mm in Sankagiri, 88 mm in Thammampatti, 70.6 mm in Omalur, 61 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 45 mm in Veerganur, 44.8 mm in Mettur, 43.4 mm in Yercaud, 42.4 mm in Salem, 18 mm in Kariyakovil, 17 mm in Gangavalli, 9 mm in Thalaivasal, 8.2 mm in Attur, 8 mm in P.N. Palayam, and 5 mm in Kadayampatti.

Namakkal district recorded 494.6 mm of rainfall, and the average rainfall was 41.21 mm. Tiruchengode registered the highest amount of 135 mm of rainfall, followed by 96 mm in Komarapalayam, 60 mm in Mohanur, 40 mm in Collectorate, 35 mm in Erumapatti, 33.60 mm in Mangalapuram, 23 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 20 mm each at Namakkal and Puduchatram, 17 mm in Rasipuram, 8 mm in Paramathi Velur, and 7 mm in Senthamangalam.

