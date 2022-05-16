Heavy rain lashes Salem, increase in inflow into Mettur

Salem district received heavy showers on Sunday evening. The inflow into Mettur dam increased to over 9,000 cusecs on Monday.

An average rainfall of 21.03 mm was recorded in the district on Monday.

According to officials, 45 mm rainfall was recorded at Veeraganoor, 41 mm at Omalur, 40 mm at Gangavalli, 34 mm at Kadayampatti, 32.5 mm at Salem, 29 mm at Kariyakovil, 26 mm at Edappadi, 25.4 mm at Mettur, 16 mm at Attur, 7 mm at Sankari, 7 mm at P.N.Palayam, 7 mm at Anaimaduvu, and 5.6 mm at Yercaud.

The continuous rain has increased flow of water to Mettur. Public Works Department officials said the water level at the dam was 108.6 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 76,436 mcft and the inflow to the dam increased from 7,661 cusecs to 9,314 cusecs. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 1,500 cusecs of water.