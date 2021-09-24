Heavy rain lashes Salem, Erode

Rainwater stagnating at Annai Therasa Nagar in Salem on Friday.

SALEM

24 September 2021 22:46 IST

Heavy rain lashed Salem from the late hours of Thursday to Friday morning, inundating several residential areas.

According to officials, an average rainfall of 24.33 mm was recorded in Salem on Friday. The highest amount of rainfall of 105 mm was recorded at P.N.Palayam. Sankari received 87 mm rainfall, Attur 61 mm, Yercaud 41 mm, Mettur 28.8 mm, Salem 15.7 mm, Kariyakovil 10 mm, Edappadi 9.4 mm, Gangavalli 5 mm and Aanaimaduvu received 2mm rainfall.

Rainwater stagnated at residential areas in Alagapuram, Gorimedu and a few other places in the district, causing inconvenience to the public. The residents demanded measures to prevent rainwater stagnation.

Due to continuous rain, landslide occurred along the 13th hairpin bend on Yercaud Ghat Road and traffic was affected for nearly one hour.

Water level at Mettur dam was 73.68ft against a total scale of 120ft. The storage was 35,946 tmcft and the dam received an inflow of 9,561 cusecs. The discharge into River Cauvery was 7,000 cusecs and discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 800 cusecs.

Widespread rainfall in Erode district on Thursday night brought down the temperature on Friday.

Many areas in the district received rainfall that led to stagnation of water at many places on Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and on the outskirts. The district received a total rainfall of 238.4 mm. Rainfall recorded at various places were Elanthakuttai 45.4 mm, Kavundapadi 35 mm, Chennimalai 31 mm, Gobichettipalayam 29.6 mm, Varattupallam 25.2 mm, Bhavani 17 mm, Gunderipallam 13.4 mm and Bhavani 17 mm.