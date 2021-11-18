Heavy rain lashes Salem district

Rainwater mixed with sewage stagnates in many parts

Continuous rain lashed Salem on Thursday and rainwater mixed with sewage stagnated at several areas within the city. The rain continued till late hours of the day.

On Thursday, an average rainfall of 18.20 mm was recorded in the district. Highest amount of rainfall was recorded in P.N.Palayam, 56 mm, follwed by Attur 48 mm, Thammampatti 42 mm, Gangavalli 40 mm, Veeraganoor 25 mm, Anaimadavu 19 mm, Yercaud 14.8 mm, Kariyakovil 8 mm, Salem 7.6 mm, Kadayampatti 6 mm, Omalur 3 mm, Edappadi 2.2 mm and Mettur 1.4 mm.

Considering continuous showers, District Collector S. Karmegham announced holiday for schools in the district on Thursday. The Collector advised revenue, rural development and PWD officials to take measures to avoid loss of lives due to the monsoon rain.

Mettur dam

The water level at Mettur dam stood at 120.10 ft despite releasing surplus water from the dam. At 4 p.m, the water level at the dam was 120.10ft and the storage was 93,630 tmcft. The dam received an inflow of 45,000 cusecs and equal amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery and 500 cusecs was released through East-West canal.

By 7.15 p.m., the inflow to the dam increased to 50,000 cusecs and equal amount of water was released into Ricer Cauvery river. The discharge through the canal was 200 cusecs.