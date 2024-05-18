Heavy rain lashes Salem district; inflow into Mettur dam increases

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Salem district on Friday night. Inflow into Mettur dam increased to 1,120 cusecs on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Salem district registered 243.3 mm rainfall. The average rainfall in the district was 15.21 mm. Aanaimaduvu received the highest amount of 57 mm, followed by 45 mm in Thammampatti, 37.8 mm in Vazhapadi, 36 mm in Yethapur, 29 mm in Gangavalli, 15 mm in Yercaud, 8.2 mm in Omalur, 7 mm in Veeraganur, 3 mm each at Kariyakovil and Attur, and 2.3 mm in Salem.

Likewise, Namakkal district received 47.50 mm rainfall, including 19 mm in Mangalapuram, 18.50 mm in the Collectorate, 6 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 3 mm in Rasipuram and 1 mm in Senthamangalam.

Due to heavy rain and wind for the past two days, thousands of banana trees were damaged at Pallipalayam. The Horticulture Department officials inspected the damage and sent a report to the government.

On Saturday, the Salem District Administration banned tourists from entering Muttal Falls, considering the continuous rain in Kalvarayan Hills. In a release, District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that there was a chance for more inflow into the Anaivari Muttal Falls. So considering the safety of the tourists, the waterfalls will remain closed to tourists until further order, she said.

Following heavy rain in catchment areas of the Mettur dam, the inflow into the dam increased on Saturday. The dam’s water level stood at 49.79 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 17.68 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 1,120 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 137 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water is maintained at 2,100 cusecs.