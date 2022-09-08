Heavy rain lashes Salem district, houses inundated

Residents who were stranded in inundated houses at Govindagoundar Thottam in Salem district on September 7, 2022 are being rescued in a boat by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Following a heavy downpour in the district on Wednesday night, the rainwater from Yercaud, which passes through the channels in Salem City, entered into hundreds of homes in Arisipalayam and in ward 16. In the Salem district, 283.40 mm of rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, rain lashed various parts of the district, and torrential rainfall was witnessed in Omalur and in Yercaud. Due to continuous downpour in Yercaud, channels in the city were filled with rainwater, inundating hundreds of houses at Govindagoundar Thottam, Arisipalayam, and Saminathapuram. Similarly, at Sivathapuram, rain water entered houses near the Selathampatti lake.

Irked by this, residents gathered before TVS Bus Stop and staged road roko in the midnight. Upon information, City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation officials, and Pallapatti police arrived at the spot and held talks with the residents and assured them of the desilting of the channels. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Shevapet and Suramangalam reached the spot and rescued people who were unable to move out of their homes, with the help of boats.

Revenue officials led by Salem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Vishnuvardhini and Salem Corporation officials monitored the rescue operations.

RDO Vishnuvardhini said a total of 20 families were rescued from the inundated areas, including two elderly people who were unable to move out of their houses. “The rescued people were lodged at the camp, and food was provided to them. We told them to stay in the camp because rain was expected to continue on Thursday too,” said Ms. Vishnuvardhini.

In rural areas, the standing crops on several acres were inundated. The average rainfall in Salem district was 18.89 mm, and Omalur received the highest amount of 99.4 mm, followed by 66.4 mm in Yercaud, 23.8 mm in Salem, 21 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 20 mm in Kadayampatti, 16.2 mm in Mettur, 13 mm in Kariyakovil, 8 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 5.6 mm in Edappadi, 4 mm each in Sankagiri and in Attur, and 2 mm in Thammampatti.

In Namakkal district, 34.80 mm of rainfall was recorded, including 21 mm in Mangalapuram, 4 mm in Rasipuram, 3 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 2 mm each at Tiruchengode and Puduchatram, 1.80 mm in Komarapalayam, and 1 mm in Senthamangalam.