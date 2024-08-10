Heavy rain lashes Salem district, 847.7 mm of rainfall recorded

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Salem district throughout the night. In the 24 hours leading up to 6 a.m. on Saturday, the district recorded a total of 847.7 mm of rainfall.

The rain began around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, heavily affecting areas including Yercaud, Salem City, and Veeraganur. The downpour continued throughout the night and only ceased in the early hours of Saturday. Roads in multiple locations such as Four Roads, Five Roads, Meyyanur, Ammapet, and the Old Bus Stand were submerged and power supply was disrupted in several areas of Yercaud, and was restored on Saturday. Additionally, the compound wall of a hotel near the Yercaud Bus Stand collapsed. Tourists were seen enjoying the small waterfalls along the Yercaud Ghat Road, taking baths and selfies.

Over 50 houses in low-lying areas of Salem Corporation’s Pachapatti area were flooded in Friday night’s rain. The Mahatma Gandhi Stadium also saw significant water stagnation, rendering it unusable for morning walks. Similarly, farmland in Veeraganur, Sankagiri, Attur, Gangavalli, and Kariyakovil was inundated.

Yercaud received the highest rainfall in the district with 121.4 mm, followed by 114 mm in Veeraganur, 83.4 mm in Salem, 75 mm in Attur, 66 mm in Gangavalli, 65 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 64 mm in Thammampatti, 60 mm in Kariyakovil, 57 mm in Nathakarai, 56 mm in Sankagiri, 23.4 mm in Edappadi, 22 mm in Danishpet, 20 mm in Omalur, 8.3 mm in Vazhapadi, 7.2 mm in Mettur and 5 mm in Yethapur. The district recorded an average rainfall of 52.98 mm.

In neighbouring Namakkal district, a total of 90.10 mm of rainfall was recorded, with Mangalapuram receiving the highest at 42.40 mm. Other areas including Kolli Hills Semmedu, Rasipuram, and Tiruchengode also saw significant rainfall.

