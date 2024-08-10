GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes Salem district, 847.7 mm of rainfall recorded

Published - August 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Waterlogging was seen in several parts of the city following the heavy rains.

Waterlogging was seen in several parts of the city following the heavy rains. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Salem district throughout the night. In the 24 hours leading up to 6 a.m. on Saturday, the district recorded a total of 847.7 mm of rainfall.

The rain began around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, heavily affecting areas including Yercaud, Salem City, and Veeraganur. The downpour continued throughout the night and only ceased in the early hours of Saturday. Roads in multiple locations such as Four Roads, Five Roads, Meyyanur, Ammapet, and the Old Bus Stand were submerged and power supply was disrupted in several areas of Yercaud, and was restored on Saturday. Additionally, the compound wall of a hotel near the Yercaud Bus Stand collapsed. Tourists were seen enjoying the small waterfalls along the Yercaud Ghat Road, taking baths and selfies.

Over 50 houses in low-lying areas of Salem Corporation’s Pachapatti area were flooded in Friday night’s rain. The Mahatma Gandhi Stadium also saw significant water stagnation, rendering it unusable for morning walks. Similarly, farmland in Veeraganur, Sankagiri, Attur, Gangavalli, and Kariyakovil was inundated.

Yercaud received the highest rainfall in the district with 121.4 mm, followed by 114 mm in Veeraganur, 83.4 mm in Salem, 75 mm in Attur, 66 mm in Gangavalli, 65 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 64 mm in Thammampatti, 60 mm in Kariyakovil, 57 mm in Nathakarai, 56 mm in Sankagiri, 23.4 mm in Edappadi, 22 mm in Danishpet, 20 mm in Omalur, 8.3 mm in Vazhapadi, 7.2 mm in Mettur and 5 mm in Yethapur. The district recorded an average rainfall of 52.98 mm.

In neighbouring Namakkal district, a total of 90.10 mm of rainfall was recorded, with Mangalapuram receiving the highest at 42.40 mm. Other areas including Kolli Hills Semmedu, Rasipuram, and Tiruchengode also saw significant rainfall.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.