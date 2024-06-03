Heavy rain lashes Salem district; 326 mm of rainfall registered

Salem district witnessed heavy rainfall and in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Monday, a total of 326 mm rainfall was registered.

Rain has been pouring at a moderate level in Salem district for the past two days. On Sunday night, around 8 p.m., rain started to pour in various parts of the district and it continued till midnight.

Salem city witnessed heavy rainfall, and due to this, rainwater stagnated at roads in Five Roads, Four Roads, Old Bus Stand, Suramangalam, Gorimedu, Kannankurichi, Ammapet, Nethimedu, Kondalampatti, and Seelanaickenpatti.

Rural areas also witnessed a heavy downpour, including Attur. Due to rain and heavy wind in Kolathur, over 1,000 banana trees were damaged. Power supply was disrupted in many areas.

The average rainfall in the district was 20.38 mm. Kariyakovil registered the highest amount of rainfall at 72 mm, followed by 59 mm in Gangavalli, 48 mm in Attur, 36 mm in Veeraganur, 21 mm in Nathakarai, 18 mm in Thammampatti, 17.7 mm in Salem, 9.4 mm in Vazhapadi, 7.6 mm in Yercaud, 7.4 mm in Edappadi, 7.3 mm in Sankagiri, 6 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 5 mm in Yethapur, 4.4 mm each at Omalur and Danishpet, and 2.8 mm in Mettur.

Similarly, Namakkal district received moderate rainfall on Sunday night. The district registered 156.5 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 14.22 mm. Erumapatti received the highest amount of 40 mm, followed by 25 mm in Senthamangalam, 20.40 mm in Mangalapuram, 17 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 12.20 mm in Namakkal, 11.20 mm in Rasipuram, 8.20 mm in Puduchatram, 6.90 mm in Tiruchengode, 6.60 mm in Komarapalayam, 5 mm in Mohanur and 4 mm in Paramathi Velur.

