GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Heavy rain lashes Salem district; 326 mm of rainfall registered

Published - June 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem district witnessed heavy rainfall and in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Monday, a total of 326 mm rainfall wasregistered.

Rain has been pouring at a moderate level in Salem district for the past two days. On Sunday night, around 8 p.m., rain started to pour in various parts of the district and it continued till midnight.

Salem city witnessed heavy rainfall, and due to this, rainwater stagnated at roads in Five Roads, Four Roads, Old Bus Stand, Suramangalam, Gorimedu, Kannankurichi, Ammapet, Nethimedu, Kondalampatti, and Seelanaickenpatti.

Rural areas also witnessed a heavy downpour, including Attur. Due to rain and heavy wind in Kolathur, over 1,000 banana trees were damaged. Power supply was disrupted in many areas.

The average rainfall in the district was 20.38 mm. Kariyakovil registered the highest amount of rainfall at 72 mm, followed by 59 mm in Gangavalli, 48 mm in Attur, 36 mm in Veeraganur, 21 mm in Nathakarai, 18 mm in Thammampatti, 17.7 mm in Salem, 9.4 mm in Vazhapadi, 7.6 mm in Yercaud, 7.4 mm in Edappadi, 7.3 mm in Sankagiri, 6 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 5 mm in Yethapur, 4.4 mm each at Omalur and Danishpet, and 2.8 mm in Mettur.

Similarly, Namakkal district received moderate rainfall on Sunday night. The district registered 156.5 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 14.22 mm. Erumapatti received the highest amount of 40 mm, followed by 25 mm in Senthamangalam, 20.40 mm in Mangalapuram, 17 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 12.20 mm in Namakkal, 11.20 mm in Rasipuram, 8.20 mm in Puduchatram, 6.90 mm in Tiruchengode, 6.60 mm in Komarapalayam, 5 mm in Mohanur and 4 mm in Paramathi Velur.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.