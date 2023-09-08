ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Salem district, 202.50 mm of rainfall recorded

September 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Salem, and in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Friday, the district received a total of 202.50 mm of rainfall.

On Thursday evening, rain started to pour in various places in Salem district, and it continued at night in a few areas. The average rainfall in the district was 12.66 mm. Edappadi received the highest amount of 44 mm, followed by 33.20 mm in Salem, 29.10 mm in Sankagiri, 22 mm in Thalaivasal, 15.40 mm in Yercaud, 14 mm in Pethananickenpalayam, 11 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 10.80 mm in Mettur, 10 mm in Gangavalli, 9.40 mm in Omalur, and 3.60 mm in Attur.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., the city witnessed a downpour with heavy wind. A tree uprooted and fell over a car and a private college bus on Tamil Sangam Road. In the incident, two people, Dasarth and Saradha, in the car sustained injuries, and local residents rescued them. The front part of the private college bus was also damaged in the incident. Corporation officials cut down the tree and removed it from the road.

Similarly, due to sewage overflow on the TVS bus stop road, a car got stuck in a pit, and it was moved out with the help of local people. Due to heavy rain in Edappadi, rainwater stagnated in farmlands at Edappadi, Konganapuram, Chettimankurichi, and Siththur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US