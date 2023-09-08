HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes Salem district, 202.50 mm of rainfall recorded

September 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Salem, and in the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Friday, the district received a total of 202.50 mm of rainfall.

On Thursday evening, rain started to pour in various places in Salem district, and it continued at night in a few areas. The average rainfall in the district was 12.66 mm. Edappadi received the highest amount of 44 mm, followed by 33.20 mm in Salem, 29.10 mm in Sankagiri, 22 mm in Thalaivasal, 15.40 mm in Yercaud, 14 mm in Pethananickenpalayam, 11 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 10.80 mm in Mettur, 10 mm in Gangavalli, 9.40 mm in Omalur, and 3.60 mm in Attur.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., the city witnessed a downpour with heavy wind. A tree uprooted and fell over a car and a private college bus on Tamil Sangam Road. In the incident, two people, Dasarth and Saradha, in the car sustained injuries, and local residents rescued them. The front part of the private college bus was also damaged in the incident. Corporation officials cut down the tree and removed it from the road.

Similarly, due to sewage overflow on the TVS bus stop road, a car got stuck in a pit, and it was moved out with the help of local people. Due to heavy rain in Edappadi, rainwater stagnated in farmlands at Edappadi, Konganapuram, Chettimankurichi, and Siththur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.