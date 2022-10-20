Heavy rain lashes Salem city, one dies

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 20, 2022 18:10 IST

Rainwater stagnated at many places in Salem city following heavy rain on Wednesday evening. A 70-year-old man, who fell on an overflowing sewage channel drowned.

The rain lashed the city for one hour. Due to the sudden downpour, rainwater stagnated on various roads, including Tiruchi Main Road in Nethimedu. More than eight persons who travelled on two-wheelers fell down in the stagnated water.

BJP functionary Rajasekar’s father, R. Rajendran (70), who was riding a bike, fell into the stagnant water and as the bike fell over him, he was unable to stand and drowned.

Following the incident, BJP cadres led by its state executive member R.P. Gopinath met with Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru in Salem on Thursday and explained the incident. The Minister directed corporation officials to remove the encroachment at Nethimedu locality and clear the way for the free flow of rainwater. The corporation began work on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Salem district received 159.50 mm of rainfall and Namakkal district received 318.7 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall in Salem district was 10.63 mm and Salem city received the highest amount of 73.6 mm of rainfall, followed by Mettur - 18.3 mm, Omalur - 15 mm, Edappadi - 13 mm, Thammampatti - 8.4 mm, Sankagiri - 8.1 mm, Aanaimaduvu - 8 mm, Attur - 5.6 mm, Pethanaickenpalayam - 4.5 mm, Gangavalli - 4 mm, and Kariyakovil - 1 mm.

The average rainfall in Namakkal district was 26.55 mm and the Collectorate received the highest amount of 67.50 mm, followed by 50 mm in Namakkal, 43 mm in Senthamangalam, 42.20 mm in Rasipuram, 36 mm in Puduchatram, 33 mm in Komarapalayam, 17 mm in Paramathi Velur, 15 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 13 mm in Mohanur and 2 mm in Tiruchengode.

