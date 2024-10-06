Heavy rain lashes Salem City; five houses damaged

Heavy rain lashed Salem district, especially Salem City. Following a compound wall collapse in the city, five houses were damaged on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

On Saturday (October 5, 2024) night around 10.30 p.m., rain started to pour in various parts of the Salem district and it continued till the early hours of Sunday. Due to heavy rainfall in Salem City, rain water stagnated at Salem New Bus Stand and passengers struggled to move inside the bus stand to catch buses. Likewise, rainwater entered the Pallapatti police station situated near the bus stand. Rain water mixed with sewage water flows over the roads at Kumarasamipatti, Kalarampatti, Kitchipalayam, and Manakadu.

Due to heavy rain, the compound wall of the Government Girls School at Moongapadi in Salem Corporation collapsed and fell over the nearby houses. In the incident, five houses were damaged but fortunately people escaped without injuries. The residents demanded to renovate their damaged houses.

Minister of Tourism R. Rajendran on Sunday inspected the damaged houses, distributed the relief materials to the affected and assured to look into their demands.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Sunday, Salem district received a total of 478 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 29.88 mm. Salem City received the highest amount of rain, 108 mm, followed by 80 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 63.3 mm in Yercaud, 47 mm in Danishpet, 43 mm in Attur, 30 mm in Kariyakovil, 24 mm in Veerganoor, 19 mm in Yethapur, 18 mm in Thammampatti, 16 mm in Omalur, 7.2 mm in Mettur, 7 mm in Sankari, 6 mm in Edappadi, 5 mm in Gangavalli, and 4 mm in Vazhapadi.

Similarly, Namakkal District received 331.80 mm of rainfall and average rainfall was 27.65 mm. Rasipuram received the highest amount of rain, 122 mm, followed by 50.20 mm in Mangalapuram, 40 mm in Erumapatti, 26 mm in Puduchatram, 21 mm in Namakkal, 19 mm in the Collectorate, 13 mm in Mohanur, 11 mm in Tiruchengode, 9.60 mm in Komarapalayam, 9 mm in Senthamangalam, 6 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, and 5 mm in Paramathi Velur.

The Erode district received 109.20 mm of rainfall, including 26 mm in Bhavani, 18.80 mm in Elanthakuttaimedu, and 18.20 mm in Thalavadi.

