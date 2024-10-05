ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Salem and Namakkal districts

Published - October 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Salem and Namakkal districts until Saturday. Rural areas of both districts especially received heavy rainfall.

The downpour, which began on Friday evening, went on till Saturday morning in both districts. Light drizzling continued on Saturday morning at Yercaud.

In the past 24 period that ended at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Namakkal district received a total of 562.50 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 46.88 mm. Senthamangalam received the highest amount of rain, 97 mm, followed by 88 mm in Namakkal, 84 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 74 mm in Tiruchengode, 65.50 mm in Paramathi Velur, 40 mm in Erumapatti, 34 mm in the Collectorate, 31 mm in Mohanur, 20.80 mm in Mangalapuram, 17 mm in Puduchatram, 10 mm in Rasipuram and 1.20 mm in Komarapalayam.

Likewise, Salem district received a total of 394.9 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 24.68 mm. Kariyakovil received the highest amount of 70 mm, followed by 63 mm in Gangavalli, 45 mm in Danishpet, 41 mm in Attur, 40 mm in Veeraganoor, 29 mm each at Aanaimaduvu and Yercaud, 28 mm in Nathakarai, 20 mm in Yethapur, 6.8 mm in Mettur, 6 mm in Salem, 5.1 mm in Sankari, 4.5 mm in Vazhapadi, 3.5 mm in Omalur, and 2 mm each at Thammampatti and Edappadi.

