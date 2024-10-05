GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes Salem and Namakkal districts

Published - October 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed Salem and Namakkal districts until Saturday. Rural areas of both districts especially received heavy rainfall.

The downpour, which began on Friday evening, went on till Saturday morning in both districts. Light drizzling continued on Saturday morning at Yercaud.

In the past 24 period that ended at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Namakkal district received a total of 562.50 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 46.88 mm. Senthamangalam received the highest amount of rain, 97 mm, followed by 88 mm in Namakkal, 84 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 74 mm in Tiruchengode, 65.50 mm in Paramathi Velur, 40 mm in Erumapatti, 34 mm in the Collectorate, 31 mm in Mohanur, 20.80 mm in Mangalapuram, 17 mm in Puduchatram, 10 mm in Rasipuram and 1.20 mm in Komarapalayam.

Likewise, Salem district received a total of 394.9 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 24.68 mm. Kariyakovil received the highest amount of 70 mm, followed by 63 mm in Gangavalli, 45 mm in Danishpet, 41 mm in Attur, 40 mm in Veeraganoor, 29 mm each at Aanaimaduvu and Yercaud, 28 mm in Nathakarai, 20 mm in Yethapur, 6.8 mm in Mettur, 6 mm in Salem, 5.1 mm in Sankari, 4.5 mm in Vazhapadi, 3.5 mm in Omalur, and 2 mm each at Thammampatti and Edappadi.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.