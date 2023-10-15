Heavy rain lashes Salem and Namakkal districts

October 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Salem

Heavy rain lashed Salem and Namakkal districts, especially in the rural areas.

On Saturday night, rain started to pour in various parts of the districts. In the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Salem district received a total of 319.30 mm of rainfall, and the average rainfall of district was 19.96 mm.

Gangavalli received the highest amount of rain of 80 mm, followed by 37 mm in Attur, 33 mm in Sankagiri, 30.40 mm in Mettur, 24.60 mm in Edappadi, 17.20 mm in Omalur, 17 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 13.50 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 13 mm in Thalaivasal, 10 mm each at Thammampatti and Veeraganur, 9.40 mm in Salem, 9.20 mm in Yercaud, 9 mm in Kariyakovil, and 6 mm in Kadayampatti.

Likewise, Namakkal district received a total of 465.2 mm of rainfall, and the district average rainfall was 23.26 mm. Komarapalayam received the highest amount of 81.20 mm, followed by 78 mm in Paramathi Velur, 55 mm in Kolli Hills Semmedu, 50 mm in Erumapatti, 44 mm in Tiruchengode, 40 mm in Mohanur, 37.20 mm in Namakkal, 28 mm in Rasipuram, 25 mm in Senthamangalam, 11.80 mm in Collectorate, 10.40 mm in Puduchatram, and 4.60 mm in Mangalapuram.

