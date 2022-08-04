Heavy rain lashes Nilgiris

Low-lying agriculture fields near Udhagamandalam waterlogged due to heavy rain. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

August 04, 2022 16:11 IST

The rains are expected to continue till Friday

Many parts of the Nilgiris experienced heavy rain on Wednesday night which later intensified on Thursday.

According to the district administration, an average of 15.95 millimeters of rainfall was recorded across the district till Thursday morning, with Kodanad, Gudalur, Devala, and O’Valley receiving the most rainfall. Udhagamandalam town also received heavy rain.

The district administration issued warnings, urging residents not to leave their homes except for essential tasks, resulting in reduced foot traffic on most streets. Tourist numbers are also said to have decreased in the Government Botanical Garden and in other tourist spots. Low-lying areas in Udhagamandalam town were inundated as water overflowed from the Kodappamund channel onto the surrounding roads. Residential areas in low-lying parts of the town also witnessed minor flooding as water entered a few people’s homes.

Leave had been declared for all educational institutions due to the rains.

Monitoring officer for the Nilgiris, R. Anandakumar, district collector, S.P.Amrith and forest minister K. Ramachandran inspected flood-hit areas including Muthorai Palada.

However, there had been no major reports of damage to buildings leading to loss of life recorded in the district till Thursday afternoon. Temporary relief shelters have also been set up to house people who need shelter, or to evacuate people who are at risk from floods or from falling trees and landslips. Both National and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force personnel have been stationed in Gudalur, Udhagamandalam and Kundah to attend to any emergencies that may arise due to the rains, officials said. The rains are expected to continue till Friday, they added.