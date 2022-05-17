Heavy rain lashes Krishnagiri district

Heavy rain lashed Krishnagiri district on Monday, recording an average rainfall of 26.23 mm. Krishnagiri recorded 83.1 mm rainfall, flooding the town. Shoolagiri recorded 65 mm, Pochampalli 36.2 mm and Hosur 19 mm among others.

The heavy rain led to an increase in the water level in KRP dam that stood at 49.35 ft of the total 52 ft of the dam capacity. Similarly, Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur witnessed a heavy inflow of 985 cusecs. The water level reached 40.84 ft of the total 44.28 ft.

With the increased inflow and the outflow from the reservoirs, the flood alert along the banks of Thenpennai remained in force for the five districts.

The district administration cautioned people against stepping into the waters for bathing or crossing the river. Those in low lying areas of the river banks were advised to move to safe locations.