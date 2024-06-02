ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Krishnagiri district, Salem receives moderate showers

Published - June 02, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Following heavy rain in Krishnagiri district, rainwater stagnated on a road under bridge at Hosur railway crossing on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Krishnagiri district witnessed heavy downpour while Salem district received moderate showers on Saturday night. Two huts were destroyed in Erode district in a lightning strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem region covering Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts received moderate to heavy rain on Saturday evening. In Krishnagiri district, rain started at around 3 p.m. and continued till 9 p.m. Hosur, Thally and several other places received heavy downpour leading to water stagnation in low lying areas. On a the road under bridge at a railway crossing in Hosur, rainwater stagnated, and bike riders struggled to pass through the bridge. The public demanded immediate action to prevent water stagnation in that area to avert accidents.

In the 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Krishnagiri district registered 291.80 mm of rainfall and the district average rainfall was 18.24 mm. Hosur registered 50.30 mm of rainfall, followed by 40 mm in Thally, 35.20 mm in Kelavarapalli Dam, 34.60 mm in Nedungal, 26 mm in Denkanikottai, 24.20 mm in Penucondapuram, 15.40 mm in Barur, 15 mm in Chinnar Dam, 12 mm each at Shoolagiri and KRP Dam and 11.20 mm in Pochampalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salem district, rain started at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Meyyanur, Five Roads, Hasthampatti, Gorimedu, and Yercaud Foothills witnessed light rainfall. In the 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Sunday, Salem district registered 143.8 mm of rainfall, including 28.4 mm in Vazhapadi, 24.4 mm in Mettur, 22 mm in Yethapur and 14 mm in Nathakarai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Erode district witnessed 23.40 mm of rainfall, including 20.20 mm in Bhavani. On Saturday midnight, due to a lightning strike, two huts of A. Rajendran and his brother A. Sivakumar were destroyed. On information, Anthiyur Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in the huts. There was no one in the huts when the lightning struck.

Dharmapuri district witnessed 65.2 mm of rainfall, including 39 mm in Marandahalli, 17.2 mm in Palacode, and 9 mm in Dharmapuri. Namakkal district witnessed 48.30 mm of rainfall, including 14 mm in Senthamangalam and 12 mm in Komarapalayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US