Heavy rain lashes Krishnagiri district, Salem receives moderate showers

Krishnagiri district witnessed heavy downpour while Salem district received moderate showers on Saturday night. Two huts were destroyed in Erode district in a lightning strike.

Salem region covering Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts received moderate to heavy rain on Saturday evening. In Krishnagiri district, rain started at around 3 p.m. and continued till 9 p.m. Hosur, Thally and several other places received heavy downpour leading to water stagnation in low lying areas. On a the road under bridge at a railway crossing in Hosur, rainwater stagnated, and bike riders struggled to pass through the bridge. The public demanded immediate action to prevent water stagnation in that area to avert accidents.

In the 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Krishnagiri district registered 291.80 mm of rainfall and the district average rainfall was 18.24 mm. Hosur registered 50.30 mm of rainfall, followed by 40 mm in Thally, 35.20 mm in Kelavarapalli Dam, 34.60 mm in Nedungal, 26 mm in Denkanikottai, 24.20 mm in Penucondapuram, 15.40 mm in Barur, 15 mm in Chinnar Dam, 12 mm each at Shoolagiri and KRP Dam and 11.20 mm in Pochampalli.

In Salem district, rain started at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Meyyanur, Five Roads, Hasthampatti, Gorimedu, and Yercaud Foothills witnessed light rainfall. In the 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Sunday, Salem district registered 143.8 mm of rainfall, including 28.4 mm in Vazhapadi, 24.4 mm in Mettur, 22 mm in Yethapur and 14 mm in Nathakarai.

Erode district witnessed 23.40 mm of rainfall, including 20.20 mm in Bhavani. On Saturday midnight, due to a lightning strike, two huts of A. Rajendran and his brother A. Sivakumar were destroyed. On information, Anthiyur Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in the huts. There was no one in the huts when the lightning struck.

Dharmapuri district witnessed 65.2 mm of rainfall, including 39 mm in Marandahalli, 17.2 mm in Palacode, and 9 mm in Dharmapuri. Namakkal district witnessed 48.30 mm of rainfall, including 14 mm in Senthamangalam and 12 mm in Komarapalayam.

