Heavy rain lashes Gobichettipalayam in Erode

Rain in Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam led to flooding in River Bhavani at Kalingarayan anicut in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN
Staff Reporter ERODE July 28, 2022 18:16 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:16 IST

Many places in the district received rainfall in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday resulting in flooding in River Bhavani in Kalingarayan anicut.

Most of the areas in Gobichettipalayam received rain and the rainwater entered the river causing flooding at Kalingarayan anicut in Bhavani. Water stagnation was reported in farm lands while the damage to crops is yet to be assessed.

The district received a total rainfall of 413 mm with Gobichettipalayam recording 94 mm. The rainfall  recorded in other places were Kodiveri 72 mm, Sathyamangalam 58 mm, Gunderipallam 56 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu 38.2 mm, Kavundapadi 26.8 mm, Perundurai 27 mm, Varattupallam 11 mm, Talavadi 10.4 mm and Bhavanisagar 8.20 mm.

MLA injured in accident

In a rain related incident, Anthiyur DMK MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, who was on his way to Erode for boarding a train to Chennai, suffered injuries when his car met with an accident. Due to rain in Bhavani, the car he was travelling skidded off the road and fell on its side at Thottipalayam in Bhavani. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

